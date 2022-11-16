Moto Watch 70: A New Motorola Wearable Is On Its Way To The Market
Motorola was considered to be among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 back in 2014. The sad piece of news is that two years later, the company gave up on wearables entirely. After that, the Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, however, the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. The company licensed the brand to eBuyNow instead of that which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee further added a product to its wearable portfolio which was the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is said to be all set to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
Here’s What We Know So Far About Moto Watch 70
The Moto Watch 70 will feature a 1.69-inch (240 x 280) squarish display. It is tipped to be housed inside a zinc alloy case that’s IP67 certified, making it dust- and water-resistant. For health tracking, the Moto wearable will seemingly support 23 sports modes and “dynamic health tracking.” It will use a bevy of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor in order to monitor your health.
Battery life is also expected to be another highlight of the Moto Watch 70. The listing indicates the battery can last up to 10 days under typical use, with the Moto 70 capable of providing up to 14 hours of continuous fitness tracking. Best Buy Canada has recently listed the Moto Watch 70 for 99 CAD, however, there’s no official release date mentioned yet.
