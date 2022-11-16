Moto Watch 70: A New Motorola Wearable Is On Its Way To The Market

Reports claim that Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline. Recently, the Listing for the Moto Watch 70 appeared on Best Buy Canada ahead of its official announcement, revealing its design and specs. Let me tell you, the new wearable is not a smartwatch so it won’t run Wear OS. It is based on RTOS (Real-Time OS) just like other fitness trackers on the market, which means there will be no access to the Play Store or any third-party app store. The good part is that the watch will work with both iOS and Android devices.

The Moto Watch 70 will feature a 1.69-inch (240 x 280) squarish display. It is tipped to be housed inside a zinc alloy case that’s IP67 certified, making it dust- and water-resistant. For health tracking, the Moto wearable will seemingly support 23 sports modes and “dynamic health tracking.” It will use a bevy of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor in order to monitor your health.

Battery life is also expected to be another highlight of the Moto Watch 70. The listing indicates the battery can last up to 10 days under typical use, with the Moto 70 capable of providing up to 14 hours of continuous fitness tracking. Best Buy Canada has recently listed the Moto Watch 70 for 99 CAD, however, there’s no official release date mentioned yet.

