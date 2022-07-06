Moto X30 Pro teaser shows 200MP large camera sensor

Motorola has been rumored to be releasing a smartphone with a massive 200MP camera since at least January. This phone was initially referred to as the Motorola Frontier, but we’ve since learned that it will be known as the Moto X30 Pro. Chen Jin, the GM of Lenovo China’s mobile business, has now confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will have a large 1/1.22-inch primary camera sensor.

This is a critical measurement because it demonstrates that the company is using Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 image sensor (via SamMobile). We had already seen a leak in March that showed the X30 Pro’s rear camera layout with HP1 branding. While Jin did not specify the sensor, all indications point to the presence of the HP 1, which has the same 1/1.22-inch form factor.

According to previous hints, the X30 Pro will make its official debut in July. The device may initially be available only in China, but we anticipate that it will be sold elsewhere soon, even if a rebranding is required.

The Moto X30 Pro, on the other hand, is said to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, to be the first smartphone with a 200MP camera, to have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and to have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging. More information will most likely be released in the days leading up to the launch of the flagship.