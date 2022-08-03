Motorola Edge X30 Pro & Razr 2022 Launch Cancelled At Last Minute

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, was all set to launch two new smartphones on August 2. The company even shared officially that the highly anticipated Moto Edge X30 Pro & Moto Razr 2022 will make their way to the market on Aug 2. However, that didn’t happen. The company announced on Weibo that they have canceled the Moto Edge X30 Pro & Razr 2022 launch event without giving any particular reason.

Motorola has been teasing its highly anticipated foldable phone, Razr 2022, and Edge X30 Pro for many months. While everyone was anxiously waiting for the launch of the handsets, the company canceled the launch event at the last moment. The mobile general manager of Motorola and Lenovo, Chen Jin abruptly announced on Weibo that the launch event has been canceled.

“I’m sorry to inform you that the Moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been canceled for some reason”

There had been no official words on the reason for the cancellation. However, the reports claim that the launch event has been canceled due to rising tensions between China and Taiwan.

Expected Moto Edge X30 Pro Specs

The upcoming flagship handset is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ POLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Furthermore, it will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. In addition to all this, the smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box.

The expected spec worth mentioning here is that Motorola Edge X30 Pro is rumored to boast a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with optical image stabilization. It will be the company’s first handset with a 200MP main sensor. In addition to that, the handset may also have a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The handset is expected to come with a 60MP Selfie snapper. Moreover, the Edge X30 Pro is expected to sport a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 125W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Expected Moto Razr 2022 Specs

Motorola Razr 2022 is said to sport a 6.7-inch primary display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be the company’s next foldable phone which is also said to have a 3-inch outer screen like its predecessor. In addition to all this, the smartphone will boast a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. It could also feature a 32MP selfie camera on the primary screen.

The handset is expected to come with the flagship processor. The previous Moto Razr came with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. However, Moto Razr 2022 is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will not only be the first foldable with the new Qualcomm platform but also the first actual flagship in Motorola’s smart portfolio. The company is also expected to improve the battery and camera performance of the smartphone as well. Only a few days are left in its launch, so let’s see what Motorola offers to its upcoming flagship phones. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

