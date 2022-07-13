We are getting plenty of news about the upcoming Motorola Razr 2022. The phone has appeared in some leaks and renders already. Now, the official look of the device is shared by Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin where we get a glimpse at the foldable’s design.

Advertisement

Motorola Razr 2022 Design Showcased by Lenovo Mobile China GM

The revealed images showed the device in an unfolded and foldable state. The phone will come with more rounded corners and a less prominent chin compared to the two previous folding Razr models.

Additionally, the phone has also appeared in a separate product video. The video showed the phone’s silhouette and its key design elements like the larger outward screen and new dual-camera setup and the redesigned hinge.

If we talk about the latest revealed specs of the phone, it will come with a 6.7-inch P-OLED folding screen with an all-new hinge mechanism. Moreover, it will feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The outward display is expected to grow to 3-inches. The upcoming phone will come with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide module.

Furthermore, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The upcoming Motorola Razr will cost around €1,149 in the EU.

It is worth mentioning here that these are all rumours. But don’t worry, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

Check Also: Motorola Rolls Out Two New Smartphones in G Lineup