Motorola is working on a new smartphone with stylus support. The upcoming stylus-equipped Motorola Edge model leaked today. The latest leaks reveal some basic specs and designs ahead of launch. First of all, the upcoming phone will be called Motorola Geneva which come with a stylus.

Motorola Geneva with Stylus Support Leaks Online

According to Evan Blass and 91mobiles, the phone has a model number XT231. It will reportedly be part of the Edge lineup of devices. The phone will be exclusive to the US market sometime next year. According to the leaks, the phone will arrive in both 4G and 5G variants which suggest it won’t be a flagship offering.

The new leak further suggests that Moto Geneva will serve as a successor to the G Stylus (2022) and G Stylus 5G (2022) handsets from earlier this year. The upcoming device is said to feature up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Moreover, it will arrive in Black Beauty and Crystal Grey colours.

Additionally, the phone will come with a dual camera setup at the back. At the front, the phone will have a punch-hole selfie shooter and a basic stylus that should reside in a silo inside the phone.

As mentioned above, the phone will launch in the coming year. So, we will get more information about the phone in the coming months. So stay tuned for more updates.

Just recently, Motorola showed off a rollable mobile phone in a quick video demo. With the press of a button, the screen extends and retracts, with a moving wallpaper to match. This will be a new innovation in the mobile world.

