Motorola Moto G72 with Helio G99 and 108MP Cam is Now Official
Motorola Moto G72 is now official with amazing specs. The phone has come with spectacular specs and design. The phone will be available in select countries at a price range of €260. However, the exact pricing varies by country, e.g. in Germany, it is €280. Anyhow, let’s have a look at the key specs.
First of all, the phone has a 6.6” P-OLED display (FHD+ resolution, 20:9), and a 10-bit panel with HDR10+ support. There are two speakers with Dolby Atmos, Atmos is also supported if you plug headphones into the 3.5mm jack. The display can run at 120Hz for a smooth UI.
Moreover, the phone uses the Helio G99 chipset. The 6nm chipset (TSMC) has 2x Cortex-A76 cores (2.2GHz) and 6x A55 (2.0GHz), plus a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chipset is paired with 6 to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage (UFS). The phone has a hybrid card slot so you can add more storage or a second phone line.
The Helio G99 supports cameras up to 108MP and this phone makes full use of that. The ultra-wide camera on board has an 8MP sensor (1.12µm). Next to it is a 2MP macro cam. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1.0µm), this one can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader.
Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery. It comes bundled with a 33W charger and a USB-C cable, plus a protective case and there is even a headset included for some countries.
Other key specs include Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The phone is available in Meteorite Grey, Mineral White and Polar Blue.
