Motorola Moto G72 is now official with amazing specs. The phone has come with spectacular specs and design. The phone will be available in select countries at a price range of €260. However, the exact pricing varies by country, e.g. in Germany, it is €280. Anyhow, let’s have a look at the key specs.

Motorola Moto G72 with Helio G99 and 108MP Cam is Now Official

First of all, the phone has a 6.6” P-OLED display (FHD+ resolution, 20:9), and a 10-bit panel with HDR10+ support. There are two speakers with Dolby Atmos, Atmos is also supported if you plug headphones into the 3.5mm jack. The display can run at 120Hz for a smooth UI.

Moreover, the phone uses the Helio G99 chipset. The 6nm chipset (TSMC) has 2x Cortex-A76 cores (2.2GHz) and 6x A55 (2.0GHz), plus a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chipset is paired with 6 to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage (UFS). The phone has a hybrid card slot so you can add more storage or a second phone line.

The Helio G99 supports cameras up to 108MP and this phone makes full use of that. The ultra-wide camera on board has an 8MP sensor (1.12µm). Next to it is a 2MP macro cam. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1.0µm), this one can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

Additionally, the phone has a massive 5,000mAh battery. It comes bundled with a 33W charger and a USB-C cable, plus a protective case and there is even a headset included for some countries.

Other key specs include Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. The phone is available in Meteorite Grey, Mineral White and Polar Blue.

See Also: Launch Date of Motorola Moto E32 Confirmed- Includes Helio G37 SoC & 50MP camera