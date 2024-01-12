Motorola Launches 3 New Exciting Smartphones in Pakistan
It seems like Motorola wants to revive the Pakistani market. It has launched three impressive smartphones in the local market with competitive specs and affordable price tags. Pakistan’s smartphone market has become saturated, with a number of companies competing with each other in different segments. So, let’s check out the specs of the newly launched Motorola smartphones to see if they can make their mark in the local smartphone market.
Moto G23 (8-128GB):
Price: PKR 34,999/-.
|Features
|Specifications
|Screen
|6.5″ IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Color
|Black and Blue
|Resolution
|720*1600 pixels
|Processor
|Mediatek Helio G85
|RAM+ROM
|8+128 GB
|Micro SD Card
|Yes
|Main Camera
|50+5+2M
|Selfie Camera
|16M
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|Charge
|15W USB Type-C 2.0
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Fingerprint
|Side-mounted
|System
|Android 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
|Inbox
|Charger + Backcover
|Weight
|184 g
Moto G54 5G (8-256GB):
Price: 49,999/-.
|Features
|Specifications
|Screen
|6.5″ IPS LCD, 120Hz
|Color
|Black and Blue
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G
|RAM+ROM
|8+256
|Micro SD Card
|Yes
|Main Camera
|50+2M
|Selfie Camera
|16M
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|Charge
|30W
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Fingerprint
|Side-mounted
|System
|Android 13
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 73.8 x 8 mm
|Inbox
|Charger + Backcover
|Weight
|177 g
