Motorola Launches 3 New Exciting Smartphones in Pakistan

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jan 12, 2024
Motorola new smartphones

It seems like Motorola wants to revive the Pakistani market. It has launched three impressive smartphones in the local market with competitive specs and affordable price tags. Pakistan’s smartphone market has become saturated, with a number of companies competing with each other in different segments. So, let’s check out the specs of the newly launched Motorola smartphones to see if they can make their mark in the local smartphone market.

Moto G23 (8-128GB):

motorola G23

Price: PKR 34,999/-.

Features Specifications
Screen 6.5″ IPS LCD, 90Hz
Color Black and Blue
Resolution 720*1600 pixels
Processor Mediatek Helio G85
RAM+ROM 8+128 GB
Micro SD Card Yes
Main Camera 50+5+2M
Selfie Camera 16M
Battery 5000 mAh
Charge 15W USB Type-C 2.0
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Fingerprint Side-mounted
System Android 13
Dimensions 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm
Inbox Charger + Backcover
Weight 184 g

Moto G54 5G (8-256GB):

motorola G54

Price: 49,999/-.

Features Specifications
Screen 6.5″ IPS LCD, 120Hz
Color Black and Blue
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G
RAM+ROM 8+256
Micro SD Card Yes
Main Camera 50+2M
Selfie Camera 16M
Battery 5000 mAh
Charge 30W
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Fingerprint Side-mounted
System Android 13
Dimensions 161.6 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Inbox Charger + Backcover
Weight 177 g

Moto G 84 5G (12-256GB):

motorola G84

Price: PKR 74,999/-.

Features Specifications
Screen 6.5″ P-OLED, 120Hz
Color Black and Blue
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
RAM+ROM 12+256
Micro SD Card Yes
Main Camera 50+8M
Selfie Camera 16M
Battery 5000 mAh
Charge 30W
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Fingerprint Under display
System Android 13
Dimensions 159.99 x 74.36 x 7.59mm
Inbox Charger + Backcover
Weight 166.8 g

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore Now
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jan 12, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Back to top button
>