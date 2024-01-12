Motorola Launches 3 New Exciting Smartphones in Pakistan

It seems like Motorola wants to revive the Pakistani market. It has launched three impressive smartphones in the local market with competitive specs and affordable price tags. Pakistan’s smartphone market has become saturated, with a number of companies competing with each other in different segments. So, let’s check out the specs of the newly launched Motorola smartphones to see if they can make their mark in the local smartphone market.

Moto G23 (8-128GB):

Price: PKR 34,999/-.

Features Specifications Screen 6.5″ IPS LCD, 90Hz Color Black and Blue Resolution 720*1600 pixels Processor Mediatek Helio G85 RAM+ROM 8+128 GB Micro SD Card Yes Main Camera 50+5+2M Selfie Camera 16M Battery 5000 mAh Charge 15W USB Type-C 2.0 USB USB Type-C 2.0 Fingerprint Side-mounted System Android 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 74.7 x 8.2 mm Inbox Charger + Backcover Weight 184 g

Moto G54 5G (8-256GB):

Price: 49,999/-.

Features Specifications Screen 6.5″ IPS LCD, 120Hz Color Black and Blue Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G RAM+ROM 8+256 Micro SD Card Yes Main Camera 50+2M Selfie Camera 16M Battery 5000 mAh Charge 30W USB USB Type-C 2.0 Fingerprint Side-mounted System Android 13 Dimensions 161.6 x 73.8 x 8 mm Inbox Charger + Backcover Weight 177 g

Moto G 84 5G (12-256GB): Price: PKR 74,999/-. Features Specifications Screen 6.5″ P-OLED, 120Hz Color Black and Blue Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G RAM+ROM 12+256 Micro SD Card Yes Main Camera 50+8M Selfie Camera 16M Battery 5000 mAh Charge 30W USB USB Type-C 2.0 Fingerprint Under display System Android 13 Dimensions 159.99 x 74.36 x 7.59mm Inbox Charger + Backcover Weight 166.8 g