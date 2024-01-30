Motorola Launches G24 Power with a larger battery & more

Motorola today announced the Power version of the recently launched G24. The Power version comes with a large battery, faster charging, and a higher-resolution selfie camera. It comes with a 6,000 mAh battery with 30W charging support, along with a 16MP selfie camera.

The remaining specs remain similar across both models. It implies that you get the Motorola Moto G24 Power with the Helio G85 chipset, a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD, and two rear cameras: 50MP primary and 2MP macro.

If we talk about the operating system, the Motorola Moto G24 Power runs Android 14, and the company has promised one OS upgrade along with three years of security updates. The rest of the features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G24 Power arrives with a water-resistant design and also has a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of storage by up to 1TB. For charging, the phone comes with a 33W power adapter, even though it supports 30W charging. The Motorola Moto G24 Power will have two memory options: 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. They will arrive in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colors.

