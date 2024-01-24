There are several smartphones on the market for which the Android 14 update isn’t available. Motorola took center stage after Samsung by sharing its Android 14 update plans for various devices. However, users need to actively search for particular devices on the website to check for updates. To provide convenience, a source undertook the tough task and compiled all Motorola phones that will receive the Android 14 update.

These Motorola Phones Will Receive the Android 14 Update

Please keep in mind that the list does not include specific release timelines. Rather, it offers a list of devices that are going to receive the Android 14 update at some point in the future.

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro / Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola G

Moto G (2023)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)

Moto G Stylus (2023)

Moto G Power 5G

Moto G84

Moto G54

Moto G73

Moto G53

Moto G23

Moto G14

Others

Motorola ThinkPhone

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Motorola has the flexibility to extend this list in the future. So, you don’t need to worry if your device isn’t currently featured on the list.

