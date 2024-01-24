These Motorola Phones Will Receive the Android 14 Update
There are several smartphones on the market for which the Android 14 update isn’t available. Motorola took center stage after Samsung by sharing its Android 14 update plans for various devices. However, users need to actively search for particular devices on the website to check for updates. To provide convenience, a source undertook the tough task and compiled all Motorola phones that will receive the Android 14 update.
Please keep in mind that the list does not include specific release timelines. Rather, it offers a list of devices that are going to receive the Android 14 update at some point in the future.
Motorola Razr
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+ 2023
Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 2023
Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Edge
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
Motorola Edge (2023)
Motorola Edge (2022)
Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Edge 40 Neo
Motorola Edge 40
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola Edge 30 Pro / Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Motorola Edge 30
Motorola G
Moto G (2023)
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Moto G Stylus (2023)
Moto G Power 5G
Moto G84
Moto G54
Moto G73
Moto G53
Moto G23
Moto G14
Others
Motorola ThinkPhone
Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Motorola has the flexibility to extend this list in the future. So, you don’t need to worry if your device isn’t currently featured on the list.
