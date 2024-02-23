Mr. Huo Junli, CEO ZONG, Visits Chairman PTA to discuss the future of Telecom in Pakistan

Press ReleaseLast Updated: Feb 23, 2024
Mr. Huo Junli, CEO ZONG, Visits Chairman PTA to discuss the future of Telecom in Pakistan

Zong ’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Huo Junli, Chief Technical Officer Lu Jianhui, Chief Regulatory Office Kamran Ali met with Chairman PTA Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman on 21st February 2024 at the PTA Headquarters Islamabad. The purpose of this meeting was to discuss critical aspects shaping the future of the telecommunications industry in Pakistan. Key agenda items included addressing challenges encountered by the sector and devising- relevant strategies to mitigate them, as well as outlining the framework for the upcoming spectrum auction.

The strategic session delved into topics such as network infrastructure development, enhancing 4G coverage, advancing leadership in data services, and exploring various IoT solutions. Furthermore, recommendations aimed at enhancing performance across all telecom sectors were presented and thoroughly deliberated upon. Overall, the session was characterized by its strategic focus and productive outcomes.

Also Read: Zong 4G &#038; BaKhabar Kisan have partnered to promote Urban Farming/Agri-Tech in Pakistan

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Press ReleaseLast Updated: Feb 23, 2024
Photo of Press Release

Press Release

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Get Alerts!

PhoneWorld Logo

Join the groups below to get the latest updates!

📡Tech & Telecom News
💼PTA Tax Updates
🏷️Latest Mobile Prices
💬WhatsApp Channel

>