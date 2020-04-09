NAVTTC Providing Best Free Online Courses For Pakistan During The Quarantine Get Technically Skilled For Free Online

National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has arranged free online courses offered by leading international institutes to provide an opportunity for Pakistani youth to make the best use of their time during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As per the Government policy, all educational institutes, including technical & training institutes, are closed till 31.05.2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The Executive Director of NAVTTC, Dr Nasir Khan has said that the Commission in collaboration with leading online training providers is arranging training courses in the latest technologies to Pakistani youth in a bid to enable them to use this time productively.

“NAVTTC is striving hard to equip Pakistani youth with latest technological skills and enable them to productively contribute in the socio-economic progress of the country. With the availability of these diverse online courses, latest technological skills will become available to Pakistani youth at their doorstep,” says Dr Khan.

NAVTTC is currently implementing the largest ever skill development programme in the history of the country i.e. Hunarmand Pakistan under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan initiative. Due to the closure of training institutes, classroom-based training has been suspended under the programme. However, to save student’s time, NAVTTC has now introduced free online courses for Pakistani youth.

These courses are offered by leading international online training providers and ensure internationally recognized certification on their successful completion. These online courses cover some of the most demanded technologies such as Industrial Robotic Technology, Building Materials Engineering Technology, Mechatronics, Electrical automation, Mechanical Design and Manufacturing, Mold Design and Manufacturing, Digital Media Application, Cloud Computing, teachers training, entrepreneurship etc. To benefit maximum number of Pakistani youth, NAVTTC is making these courses open to all Pakistani youth, whether they are currently enrolled in the Hunarmand Pakistan or not.

Detail of the courses, training providers and the procedure for enrollment is available on NAVTTC’s website “www.navttc.org”.