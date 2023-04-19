Nadra Introduces State-of-the-Art AFIS ‘Nadir’ for Civil Use

Nadra joins the list of top global providers of biometric identification technology with the introduction of its state-of-the-art Automated Finger Identification System (AFIS) for civil use. By creating and integrating this cutting-edge AFIS on its own and branding it “Nadir,” Nadra reached a critical milestone in the development of its portfolio of technological solutions.
Speaking at the event, Tariq Malik, chairman of Nadra, noted that the correct sort of innovation not only creates governments and institutions but also builds nations. He further said,
Indigenous development of AFIS is a groundbreaking development not only in the field of civil identification but in the pursuit of nation-building as well. Nadir, a pioneering achievement in the field of biometric identification technology, underscores the organization’s commitment to innovation and further solidifies its position as a global leader in advanced identity management solutions.
Furthermore, the chairman noted that because of its cutting-edge technology, we can now reliably and swiftly store fingerprints and identify people for a variety of public goods, from social services to border control to immigration.
According to a statement from Nadra, the creation of AFIS technology on an indigenous level marks significant progress in the field of biometrics by using the distinctive qualities of fingerprints to create a strong and trustworthy way of identity verification. In the Fingerprint Verification Competition (FVC) carried out in Italy, Nadir obtained an outstanding accuracy rate of greater than 99.5%.
The manufacturers of biometric identification technology from advanced countries including the USA, UK, Russia, Japan, France, Germany, and others mostly control the worldwide market. With the creation of Nadir, Pakistan has joined the group of countries that have created their own AFIS technology. The country is now prepared to sell its product on the global market to assist other nations in improving civic identity, border control, and e-governance.
