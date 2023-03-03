A New NADRA Service “Ijazat Aap Ki” Aims To Create Digital Consent Regime

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the officials with Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority are nowadays boasting of a new service. This new NADRA service dubbed “Ijazat Aap KI” is intended to put people in charge of their biometric data. NADRA will be using this service to decentralize citizen data, at least to some extent. In this way, people will be able to give their consent. For instance, they can also refuse it before a transaction requiring their Pakistani ID card. Pakistani Government is calling the move unprecedented. No doubt, it will make personal information as important and significant as other precious personal possession. According to officials, this move by NADRA means the creation of a “digital consent regime.”

NADRA Service ‘Ijazat Aap Ki’ Will Help To Decentralize Citizen Data

The point worth mentioning here is that the verification transactions now require a six-digit code to be sent to a mobile phone registered to a citizen. Having the code is actually the authentication. It will be a person’s agreement with a third party in order to get verification of their ID number. However, let me tell you that people will have to update NADRA whenever they change their phone numbers.

We have already shared with you guys that the same agency is also promoting what it says is Pakistan’s first digital census. No doubt, it is the deepest and broadest collection of personal information most people will ever experience.

Reports claim that at least 121,000 so-called enumerators have been crisscrossing the rugged country for the monthlong harvesting period of the census. Regrettably, 86,000 police and thousands of military personnel are expected to travel with the enumerators in an effort to prevent violence against government workers. Let me tell you that people will use apps on Android devices to validate collected data. The results of their work are expected on April 20.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, some of the past allegations of miscounting and underrepresentation were actually the biggest reason to update how the census was conducted.

