Namco Plans to Create an ‘IP Metaverse’ by Spending $130 Million

Bandai Namco has announced that it will invest 15 billion yen ($130 million) in the creation of a new “intellectual property metaverse.” The money will be used to build a data foundation and develop content, according to the company’s fiscal report for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

The Japanese publisher went on to say that its metaverse will contain virtual locations where gamers may “enjoy a wide spectrum of entertainment,” as well as physical products and venues fusing with digital aspects.

According to the company,

Through the IP Metaverse, we will establish communities among Bandai Namco and fans, as well as among fans themselves. Through these communities and content, we will build deep, broad, multifaceted connections that continue for long periods of time, and we will focus on the quality of those connections. In this way, we will work to maximize IP value over the medium to long term.

Within Bandai Namco’s digital business sub-segment, the metaverse notion will be a key approach. Net sales for the quarter grew to 92.7 billion yen from 86.6 billion yen, although operating profit decreased to 11.6 billion yen from 12.8 billion yen, according to the company’s Network Entertainment business, which houses its video game activities.

As shown in the table below, home video game content sales climbed to 36.2 million units from 32.3 million units over the last nine months, but network content revenue fell to 131.9 billion yen from 154 billion yen.

Within its Network Entertainment sector, the company expects net sales of 310 billion yen and operating profit of 40 billion yen in the near future. Bandai Namco is also planning a revamp, with a new logo to “elevate” the company’s brand value on a worldwide scale.

