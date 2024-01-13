Namco Releases Two New Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailers

Bandai Namco recently released two new Tekken 8 gameplay trailers. Reports claim that these new Tekken 8 trailers disclose the returning characters Panda and Alisa Bosconovitch. There is a good piece of information for all Tekken fans, Panda and Alisa will be available as playable characters in Tekken 8‘s launch roster. It is pertinent to mention here that only a few weeks are left in the fighting game’s launch and we almost know everything about the gameplay. The newly released trailers also displayed classic characters that have changed from their previous incarnations.

2 New Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailers Surfaced Online

All Tekken fans must know that Panda made her first appearance in Tekken 3. It was originally a palette swap for the other bear fighter of the series, Kuma who has been making a playable appearance in every Tekken game ever since her debut. On the other hand, Alisa is an android made in the image of Dr. Bosconovitch’s late daughter. This character made her debut in Tekken 6. The point worth mentioning here is that both characters are associated with Tekken regular Ling Xiaoyu. Panda is her bodyguard and Alisa becomes her friend in non-canon material like Project X Zone and Tekken: Blood Vengeance.

The gameplay trailers accentuate the two characters’ fighting styles. All Tekken 8 fans know that Panda is a moveset clone of Tekken‘s Kuma. The duo has the same moves and gameplay styles with longer limbs. The second Tekken 8 trailer shows Alisa Bosconovitch. It is a robotic fighter with many weapons including chainsaws, jetpack wings, and even her head. The trailer hints at her Jack-8 model. Moreover, it also displays her special moves that incorporate her weaponry. Fans applauded Alisa’s Rage Art finishing move for being an extremely comedic but powerful-looking move. So, let’s wait and watch if fans love the upcoming new moves of their favorite characters or not.