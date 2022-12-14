Netflix has just revealed its Year-End-Recap on YouTube, containing some interesting details regarding some excellent game releases. In 2022, Netflix launched 48 games from Spiritfarer to Cats & Soup. Not only this, but Netflix also launched two new games, Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes. Moreover, the company further revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also coming to Netflix Games in 2023.

Netflix Games wraps up 2022 with Two New Games Roll Out

The first game launching today is called Kentucky Route Zero. Cardboard Computer developed the game and Annapurna Interactive published it. The title is an adventure game about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky.

The second game launching today is called Twelve Minutes. It was developed by 24 Bit Games and published by Annapurna Interactive. The game sees players trying to escape a time-loop nightmare and features the voices of celebrities James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

Similarly, the upcoming game is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Netflix revealed that the players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Moreover, the players will find old-school gameplay enhanced with new fighting mechanics and discover adventures with a new story mode

Another upcoming game is the Vikings: Valhalla. This game will see players take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build settlements and expand their influence across the continent. Netflix plans to launch the game in the first quarter of 2023.

