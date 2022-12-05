Netflix will invite Users to Preview its upcoming movies and shows

Netflix is losing subscribers abruptly, thanks to its increased payment plans and limited screen sharing. The company launched a less expensive ad-supported tier whereas the curb on account sharing will also start next year. Keeping in view the draining subscribers, and fully prepared for 2023, the company has announced some details regarding potential perks and its plans of inviting users to watch its upcoming movies and shows.

Taking inspiration from the Hollywood studio, Netflix also has a preview program named Preview Club for which it tests upcoming releases. Preview Club has 2000 participating subscribers. which watch upcoming movies and shows. Now Netflix is trying to expand this club for better future projects. This will not only help the company get valuable feedback but will also help it in future ventures. Right now it is not clear how many users will be able to join the Preview Club however Wall Street Journal revealed that around “tens of thousands of users” worldwide will be connected in early 2023.

The Preview Club was confirmed in May however it was actually operational for the last one year. The comedy movie, Don’t Look Up really benefitted from subscribers’ feedback. People called this movie extremely serious, due to which the creators took this criticism positively and added more humor to the movie making it a big hit.

Netflix has decided to spend $17 billion in 2023 on content productions and acquisitions which is less than the $18 billion from this year. This amount will be spent primarily on video games to accelerate Netflix’s efforts toward cultivated cloud gaming. Other than this, the money will also be used for big-ticket movies and serials.

Also Read: Netflix games: Streaming app gets 9 new games