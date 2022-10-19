Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown will start rolling out in 2023

For some time, Netflix is trying to crack down on password/account sharing on its platform. It should be mentioned here that due to this account sharing, Netflix had to severely suffer as most of the users were able to share the same account. Due to this, there were many uncountable hidden subscribers which never show up. To cater to this, Netflix has announced an end to account sharing in 2023. Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown will start rolling out to users by the start of 2023.

Under the new rule, users would be able to create sub-accounts through which the company would be able to monetize account sharing. This news has come just after Netflix earnings results came up today which showed that company gained 2.4 million more subscribers this quarter for launching its ad support. The company also shared that its paid subscribers in the US have grown by 104,000 and in Canada, 73,000 more subscribers were added.

Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown- Step Towards More Subscribers

This is good since, by the start of this year, Netflix reported losing subscribers for the very first time in 10 years. Due to this, Netflix decided to stop this account-sharing option. While this news will not be perceived positively among users but one thing is sure, people are so much used to Netflix now that they would have to opt for the company’s monetary options.

This means, Netflix has a big chance of getting new subscribers by the start of 2023 but at the same time, it should also remain aware of its rivals who might catch this chance to attract subscribers to their own platform.

