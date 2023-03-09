Netflix TV viewers would now be able to customize text for subtitles and closed captions

Advertisement

Netflix keeps on making the platform more interesting for users with each passing day. This time it has come up with a new option for Netflix TV viewers that let users customize the size and style of subtitles and closed captions.

With this option, subscribers would be able to choose from three sizes that are small, medium and large. Also, four styles/color options will be provided that includes t white text option, drop shadow (white text with black background), light (black text with white background) and contrast (yellow text with black background).

The company has started to roll out this update for for Netflix TV viewers throughout the world. Previously, only the web users were only able to access the subtitles and closed caption sizing and style options, now TV users would also be able to enjoy the perks. It means now people who love streaming on large screens like connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles( account for 77% of population globally) would be able to enjoy it.

Giving TV users more styles, fonts, sizes and colors will improve the overall viewing experience. Finding the right size and styles of subtitles can make a big difference for people who are visually impaired, deaf or have any other hearing disability. Moreover, subtitles are also helpful for those users who don’t understand a specific language. Netflix is not the first streaming service that allows users to change the size and style of subtitles, there are many others including Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+, among others.

