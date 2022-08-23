Neuralink is now prepared to share more information regarding its brain implant research. In this regard, tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that Neuralink would host a “show and tell” event on October 31. He gave no indication of what to expect, but the last major demonstration featured a monkey playing Pong. It would not be unusual to find a somewhat identical example. In this regard, Elon Musk has also made a Tweet which is mentioned below:

Neuralink progress update show & tell on October 31 st (Halloween) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2022

Neuralink Progress on Brain Implant to be Showcased on Halloween: Elon Musk

Neuralink has not yet begun testing on humans, and the Food and Drug Administration has not indicated how near the firm may be to gaining permission. The majority of co-founders have left the organization since its inception six years ago. Furthermore, a report claims a poor working culture, and the episode may be indicative of Neuralink’s condition as a whole.

At least the timing is appropriate. Moreover, the announcement coincides with claims that Neuralink has offered to invest in its rival Synchron, which just completed what is believed to be the first endovascular implantation of a brain-computer interface in the United States. An event like this could clarify questions about Synchron’s possible involvement, although a deal is not guaranteed.

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 with the intention of developing an implantable device that would enable direct human-computer interaction via the brain, as opposed to traditional, slower input technologies such as touch screens, keyboards, and voice assistants. He first proposed the project as a way to help mankind stay up with breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, but more recently, the focus has shifted to developing a gadget to assist disabled individuals in cope up with their disabilities.

