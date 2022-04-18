New Features of Realme Q5i Unveiled Before its Launch

Realme launch event is scheduled for April 20th. Two days before its launch Realme has shared the specs of its upcoming mid-ranger device Realme Q5i.

The Realme Q5i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with two RAM options i.e. 4GB and 6GB RAM with 128GB built-in storage. The device will run on Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12. The device will have a 6.58-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The battery capacity is 4,800 mAh with 33W charging tech.

In the camera department it will have a dual rear lens setup with 13MP as the main sensor with a 2MP depth helper. For the selfie camera the Q5i has a waterdrop notch cutout wit a 8MP selfie cam.

The device will be launched in two colors i.e. black and blue. The price of the device will vary according to its RAM size i.e. the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage will be for CNY 1,199 ($188), while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage will be for CNY 1,299 ($204).

The device being a mid-ranger has great specs with a very affordable price. Just in two day times we will see the device’s actual performance.

