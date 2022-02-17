New Initiatives Planned to Boost IT Exports in Pakistan

Pakistan has started witnessing IT growth and from the last two years, different initiatives are also introduced to make this trend flourish. Now, in order to maintain the growing trend, the government is trying to equip Pakistan with all the important measures that are needed for the growth of the IT sector. Also, it has launched different incentives to increase IT Exports in Pakistan.

A meeting was held to discuss the issues faced by the companies which are operating in this sector. It was discussed freelance workers are facing issues when it comes to IT-related remittance. Since the IT sector has a huge potential, these matters should be resolved at priority since it will bring greater efficiency and maximum benefits it looked upon.

Shaukat Tarin Ensure Maximum Efforts to boost IT Exports in Pakistan

The meeting was attended by the finance minister, Shaukat Tarin Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Secretary Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Members Federal Board of Revenue (BR), and other senior officers to come up with a unified agenda.

Upon discussing the issues, Shaukat Tarin assured that government is fully supporting all the developments and lapsed in Pakistan IT sector and it is open to providing more incentives to boost IT sector exports. Moreover, he ensured his full support for this sector with all the mandatory measures that will boost the IT sector in Pakistan.

However, there are many impending solutions that need to be taken into account. Since this sector has huge potential, it needs to be looked upon as a priority.

