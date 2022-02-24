With the new year different new developments from all the tech companies have come to the front. Here in this article we will be sharing our know how of the Apple iOS 15.4 latest beta. The new iOS 15.4 has added a new voice for the Siri assistant.

In a statement about the Siri’s fifth voice that Apple gave to Axios they said that the company is excited to introduce a new voice voice for Siri for English speakers, which will give more options for the user to choose from.

According to the iOS developer Steve Moser in the official reports the new voice is referred as “Quinn” while the Apple user-facing interface call the new voice the “Voice 5”. This new voice was released a few months after the last two American Siri voices.

These new voices are more gender-neutral as compared to the earlier Siri voices, according to Axios. Regarding the new voice of Siri, Apple has confirmed it that it was recorded by a LGBTQ+ community member. Any further details regarding the voice of the giver’s identity has not been disclosed. Apple to fulfil the “long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion” , last time the voice taken from Black actors.

In the beta iOS 15.4 anti-stalking privacy notice feature will be part of it when the AirTags settings are set. The launch date is not yet given but it is expected to be in the mid of the coming month.

“Millions of people around the world rely on Siri every day to help get things done, so we work to make the experience feel as personalized as possible.”

