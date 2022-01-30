iOS 15.4 beta Adds Support for 120Hz Refresh Rate in all Apps

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 30, 2022
iOS 15.4

Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max flaunt 120Hz ProMotion displays, but only a handful of apps support 120 frames per second. Unfortunately, the system apps support a 120Hz refresh rate. But don’t worry, the upcoming iOS 15.4 software is finally adding support for all apps to make use of the buttery-smooth experience. It’s worth mentioning here that iOS 15.4 is currently in beta.

iOS 15.4 beta Adds Support for 120Hz Refresh Rate in all Apps

See Also: Apple AirPods Pro 2 to be Released in the Third Quarter of the Year

For now, iOS 15.4 is still in beta and the information comes from a developer saying that he got the news from “someone at Apple”. He posted a screenshot as proof.

With the full 120Hz ProMotion support, there should be no detectable difference between the various animations in an app, and everything should operate as expected. 120Hz refresh rates are designed to provide for a smoother viewing experience for scrolling through content, gaming, and more.

Check Also: Now You Can Avail 5 Months of Apple Music for Free from Shazam

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Jan 30, 2022
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger who focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×