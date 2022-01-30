Apple’s latest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max flaunt 120Hz ProMotion displays, but only a handful of apps support 120 frames per second. Unfortunately, the system apps support a 120Hz refresh rate. But don’t worry, the upcoming iOS 15.4 software is finally adding support for all apps to make use of the buttery-smooth experience. It’s worth mentioning here that iOS 15.4 is currently in beta.

iOS 15.4 beta Adds Support for 120Hz Refresh Rate in all Apps

See Also: Apple AirPods Pro 2 to be Released in the Third Quarter of the Year

For now, iOS 15.4 is still in beta and the information comes from a developer saying that he got the news from “someone at Apple”. He posted a screenshot as proof.

Yay, got a little message from someone at Apple today that this is fixed in the iOS 15.4 betas and all apps automatically get 120 Hz animations on supported iPhones going forward, and just confirmed myself. (See attached, 1/120 = 8.33 ms) 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/EtZ9zkrM6S pic.twitter.com/04cl8uLb11 — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) January 27, 2022

With the full 120Hz ProMotion support, there should be no detectable difference between the various animations in an app, and everything should operate as expected. 120Hz refresh rates are designed to provide for a smoother viewing experience for scrolling through content, gaming, and more.

Check Also: Now You Can Avail 5 Months of Apple Music for Free from Shazam