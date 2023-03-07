Advertisement

Last week a rumour claimed Apple is all ready to launch a new colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will launch it around one year after the company released new green versions of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Last year, Apple release the green colour of iPhone 13 on March 8, last year. However, the latest report has claimed that Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 colour a day earlier which means we could get it today.

New iPhone 14 Colour is Launching Today

Multiple sources have talked about a product briefing taking place with Apple’s PR team on the matter today, March 7. Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is confirming that a new iPhone 14 hue is “imminent”.

The reports are also claiming that Apple will launch the yellow variation of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Although Apple itself has not revealed any information about it. However, if the company will launch the new colour today, it will be available in the market shortly.

There will be no change in the specifications. We are also not sure whether the new colour will be available for all iPhone 14 models or not.

So stick around, as it seems like we’re getting a shiny new iPhone hue to look at very soon.

