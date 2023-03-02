Realme Introduces C55 with Apple’s Dynamic Island like Display Cutout

Advertisement

The next smartphone in the highly valued Realme C series lineup has surfaced on the web recently. According to a source, the Realme C55 will be launched on March 7 while it will be up for sale on March 8. The news was shared by Realme’s Indonesian branch, which set up a promotional page on their website announcing the release date and sale date in the country. The Realme C55 is also featured on Realme Indonesia online store. It does not disclose the price of the C55 but confirmed the smartphone’s specifications and design.

Advertisement

Realme C55 Specs:

Design & Display:

The Realme C55 will have a 6.72″ Full HD+ 90Hz display with a peak brightness of 680 nits and a cutout for the 8MP front camera. The new cutout design has been named Tiny Capsule which is a display setup resembling Apple 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

Advertisement

Performance, OS & Memory:

As expected, being a budget phone, the Realme C55 will be powered by an Helio G88 Processor and will ship with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. There will be two memory options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The former will enable up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion, while the latter will support up to 8 GB. Each model will include a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

Camera and Battery:

Advertisement

The Realme C55 will feature a dual camera arrangement on its backside, led by a 64MP sensor. It will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, an improvement over the C35 18W charging, and a first for a C series smartphone. Realme presumably won’t release any C series smartphones that charge slower than 33W in 2023.

Color:

The Realme C55 will come in two color options: Rainy Night and Sunshower.

Advertisement

Other Features:

The Realme C55 additionally features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It will also be equipped with an NFC chip and Dirac’s audio tuning. Furthermore, the smartphone will display alarms for low battery, the phone’s charging status, data consumption, step count, and daily walking distance. The final two will not be available out of the box but will be made available later via an online update.

Check out? realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest Charging Power 240W