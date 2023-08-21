Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan said, he had refused to sign two bills into law. The bill aimed to grant authorities enhanced powers to prosecute individuals involved in acts against the state and military. The president’s statement has been deemed unconstitutional by the law ministry. The law ministry said it adds a layer of complexity to the situation.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws”, President Alvi said on X (formerly Twitter).

He stated that he ordered his staff to send the laws back to the legislature unsigned within the allotted amount of time in order to render them ineffectual.

“However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command”, he added.

In response to a statement made by President Alvi, the Ministry of Law and Justice expressed deep concern over the decision made by the president. The ministry emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the potential implications and consequences that may arise as a result.

The ministry highlighted that the President is faced with a crucial decision, presenting two possible courses of action. The first option entails granting assent, while the second involves referring the matter to the parliament along with specific observations. However, the ministry pointed out that the President has yet to take either of these actions, leaving the situation unresolved. It has also been asserted that the course of action taken goes against both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution.

In accordance with the provisions outlined in the constitution, a draft bill that has successfully passed through both houses will automatically become law if the president does not sign it or return it with his observations or objections within a period of 10 days.

In the news conference, Ahmad Irfan, the caretaker law minister, announced that the bill has officially become law. This occurred as a result of the president’s failure to sign and return the bill within the designated 10-day period.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has addressed the comments made by Alvi on his personal social media account. Solangi emphasized that these comments hold no authority as Alvi failed to raise any objections to the bills within the specified timeframe.

