The spokesperson for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed full support for Amnesty International call to promptly reinstate the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). PTI emphasized that Pakistan’s international reputation had suffered due to the unwarranted suspension of social media and the perceived suppression of its citizens, labeling it as a source of ridicule in the global community.

The PTI spokesperson criticized the government’s frequent and unjustified shutdowns of the internet, particularly social media platforms, as an attempt to conceal facts related to alleged electoral fraud during the general elections. They argued that these actions not only hindered access to information but also exposed Pakistan to ridicule on the global stage. The spokesperson asserted that over the past 23 months, the country’s constitution had effectively been disregarded, with fundamental constitutional rights openly violated.

The PTI spokesperson expressed dismay over the prolonged blockage of X in the country, which has persisted for over a month. They voiced full support for the demand made by 28 civil society organizations to lift the ban on the social media platform, emphasizing the importance of enabling the free flow of information in a democratic nation.

The PTI spokesperson further condemned the systematic suppression of freedom of expression and press, highlighting it as the primary agenda of the usurped and anti-constitutional faction. They underscored the use of coercive and brutal tactics, including enforced disappearances and blackmailing of journalists, social media workers, and their families. Despite these oppressive measures, the spokesperson lamented ongoing efforts to stifle freedom of expression and press, aimed at silencing critical voices and establishing unconstitutional control over the media.

The PTI spokesperson criticized the unelected and undemocratic government, highlighting its ongoing disregard for fundamental and constitutional rights without facing any accountability. They emphasized the government’s usurpation of the people’s basic constitutional rights of freedom of expression and press, aimed at concealing facts related to electoral mandate theft and imposing rejected individuals on the nation through fraudulent means.

Furthermore, the spokesperson condemned the authorities’ closure of social networking websites without valid reasons or justifications, noting that such actions constitute a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and international laws.

The PTI spokesperson reiterated their support for Amnesty International statement and urged for the immediate restoration of the social media platform ‘X’. They emphasized that the unelected and unconstitutional government should refrain from imposing restrictions on freedom of expression and the press to prolong its illegitimate rule, as such actions would exacerbate political and economic instability in the country.