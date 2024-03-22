Information Technology University (ITU) has taken a groundbreaking step by becoming the first university in Pakistan to offer classes in the metaverse. Virtual reality classes have provided online students with an immersive educational experience akin to traditional classroom settings.

Now, regardless of their location, students and teachers can participate in classes simply by donning a virtual reality headset. Through the metaverse platform, students can engage in interactive sessions, ask questions, and even have their movements tracked and felt by others in the virtual classroom. The setup includes a projector and board for the teacher, mimicking the familiar environment of a physical classroom.

Feedback from students suggests that the virtual classroom closely resembles reality, making it easier for them to grasp course material and engage with the syllabus effectively. Ibrahim Ghaznavi, Head of the Department of Computer Sciences at ITU, highlights the benefits of this initiative, noting that it not only conserves energy but also enhances students’ academic performance.

The decision to introduce such advanced technology stems from the challenges faced during the transition to online classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing the limitations of conventional online learning platforms, ITU embarked on this pilot project in collaboration with the University of Denmark. Industry experts in the IT sector believe that if policymakers enact legislation to support modern technologies and leverage them for educational advancement, Pakistan could gain global recognition as a leader in this field.

ITU’s initiative marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the education sector, showcasing Pakistan’s potential to harness cutting-edge technologies for the benefit of its students and society as a whole. With continued innovation and investment in modern educational tools, the country is poised to make significant strides in the realm of digital learning and technology-driven education.