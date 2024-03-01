New OLED iPad Pro Coming In March With Crazy Thin Design

Apple is anticipated to deliver the first OLED iPads in sizes similar to the current ‌iPad Pro‌ sizes. It means that the company will introduce one smaller 11.1-inch model and a larger 13.1-inch model. However, OLED ‌iPad‌ models could be as large as 15 inches in the coming future. Currently, Apple is clinging to smaller screen sizes. The OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models are tipped to be much thinner than the current LED versions due to the new display technology. For instance, the larger 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ can be more than 1mm thinner.

Current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm Upcoming 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm Current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm

12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm Upcoming 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm

Some CAD drawings of the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models also give us a sneak peek into how thin the panels would be. Let’s have a look:

OLED Improvements

OLED displays in the upcoming iPad will bring deeper blacks, faster refresh rates, and improved contrast. They will allow controlling the brightness of each pixel individually. It means you will be able to enjoy more realistic and true-to-life TV shows, movies, and other content that uses high-dynamic range lighting. iPads will look like a mini-LED display, depending on how high Apple can increase brightness. However, OLED displays are more efficient than mini-LED displays, particularly with the dual-stack technology that Apple intends to use. We also hope to see improved battery life on the OLED-equipped ‌iPad Pro‌ models. It can also facilitate always-on display technology on the ‌iPad‌.