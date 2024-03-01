New OLED iPad Pro Coming In March With Crazy Thin Design

Laiba Mohsin
Last Updated: Mar 1, 2024
OLED iPad Pro

The silicon giant, Apple is reportedly developing OLED technology for the iPad. The new displays are anticipated to come to the iPad Pro models as soon as March 2024. In this blog, I’ll be sharing everything we know about Apple’s plans for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌. Let’s get started!

Everything We Know About OLED iPad Pro So Far

Sizing

Apple is anticipated to deliver the first OLED iPads in sizes similar to the current ‌iPad Pro‌ sizes. It means that the company will introduce one smaller 11.1-inch model and a larger 13.1-inch model. However, OLED ‌iPad‌ models could be as large as 15 inches in the coming future. Currently, Apple is clinging to smaller screen sizes. The OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models are tipped to be much thinner than the current LED versions due to the new display technology. For instance, the larger 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ can be more than 1mm thinner.

  • Current 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm
  • Upcoming 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm
  • Current 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm
  • Upcoming 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ – 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm

Some CAD drawings of the upcoming ~11-inch and ~13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models also give us a sneak peek into how thin the panels would be. Let’s have a look:

OLED Improvements

OLED displays in the upcoming iPad will bring deeper blacks, faster refresh rates, and improved contrast. They will allow controlling the brightness of each pixel individually. It means you will be able to enjoy more realistic and true-to-life TV shows, movies, and other content that uses high-dynamic range lighting. iPads will look like a mini-LED display, depending on how high Apple can increase brightness. However, OLED displays are more efficient than mini-LED displays, particularly with the dual-stack technology that Apple intends to use. We also hope to see improved battery life on the OLED-equipped ‌iPad Pro‌ models. It can also facilitate always-on display technology on the ‌iPad‌.

On the other hand, there are some OLED technology downsides like burn-in and issues with maximum brightness. Sources claim that Apple is using a technology that will get rid of these problems. However, it will make the iPad Pro‌ models much pricier.

M3 Chip Technology

The ‌upcoming iPad Pro‌ models coming in 2024 are anticipated to feature the M3 chip. The M3 chip has a faster CPU and GPU as compared to the M2 chip in the existing iPad Pro‌ models.

Storage

Apple may offer up to 4TB of storage, which would be double the current 2TB maximum.

>