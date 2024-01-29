In the recent update of the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, exciting news has emerged regarding the Apple supply chain’s production of the much-anticipated new iPad Pro and M3 MacBook Air. According to Gurman, these devices will release at the end of March, marking a significant event in Apple’s product lineup.

Gurman’s insights shed light on the extensive array of launches expected in March, including the redesigned iPad Pro series featuring cutting-edge OLED displays, an upgraded iPad Air with enhanced specifications, a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, and a new generation of MacBook Air in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, equipped with advanced M3 chips.

New iPad Pro and M3 MacBook Air to Launch in March

Following a hiatus in new iPad hardware releases throughout the 2023 calendar year, Apple enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate a series of updates across the iPad lineup throughout 2024. March is anticipated to be particularly exciting with the introduction of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Gurman also provided valuable information about the upcoming iPad Pro, including new accessories such as a redesigned Magic Keyboard with an aluminium base. Code references found in the iOS 17.4 beta further suggest a landscape-oriented front camera for the new iPad Pro, aligning with the design of the 10th-generation iPad model.

One of the standout features of the 2024 iPad generation is the incorporation of OLED display technology for the first time. This transformative shift promises to deliver richer colours, higher contrast, and potential power efficiency gains, contributing to extended battery life.

In addition to the iPad lineup, Apple will also unveil a larger-screened iPad Air during the spring release. This innovation aims to bring the coveted 12.9-inch iPad form factor to a more accessible price point, providing users with a broader range of options.

On the MacBook front, the M3 MacBook Air lineup will maintain its sleek industrial design while receiving a notable upgrade with the latest M3 chip. This chip, introduced at the end of the previous year in the base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, will enhance the overall performance of both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models simultaneously.

As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await these March releases, the prospect of innovative features and enhanced performance across the iPad and MacBook lineups adds to the anticipation surrounding Apple’s latest offerings.

