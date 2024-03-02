New Pixel Watch 3 Leak Hints At Larger Variant Size

According to sources, the company may launch a 45mm Pixel Watch 3. The sources did not give any information about the measurement for the smaller model, however, it’s believed Google will cling to 41mm for the compact variant. There have been no words if Google will try to add a bigger battery into the larger model or not. We also don’t have any information about the integration of Wear OS 5 to the upcoming variants. We will surely share it with you guys as soon as we get our hands on additional information.

In addition to the smartwatch size reveal, the leaks also shared that Google is working on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google rolled out the Pixel Buds in October 2017. It was followed with a second-generation model in October 2019. The last variant of the mid-range Pixel Buds A Series made its way to the market in May 2022. There is a pretty good chance that we could see the Buds Pro 2 this year. This would be a long time coming.

Pixel Buds Pro is anticipated to come with Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, Bluetooth Super Wideband, reduced gaming latency, Clear Calling, Pixel Buds web app, and Assistant Quick Phrases. It will come in two new colors: Bay and Porcelain. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates!!