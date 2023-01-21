New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, & OnePlus 7T (Jan 2023)

Advertisement

We are back with yet another list of PTA Taxes on mobile phones. The Federal Board of Revenue is responsible for levying taxes on smartphones. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on the other hand offers advice and implements taxes. We’ve recently covered the PTA taxes on a variety of devices, and this time we are going to share taxes on all smartphones from OnePlus 7 series. OnePlus is famous for launching affordable smartphones with premium specs. The OnePlus 7 Series include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, & OnePlus 7T. As with other premium smartphones, you would expect the PTA taxes on these phones to be costly. Fortunately, this is not the case with OnePlus 7 series. So let’s find out the new PTA taxes on OnePlus 7 series:

New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, & OnePlus 7T

Devices PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) OnePlus 7 96,147 55,960 OnePlus 7 Pro 46,277 36,870 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G 99,570 59,250 OnePlus 7T 28,820 23,540

As you can see, it is difficult to understand that taxes on certain premium smartphones are significantly higher than those on their rivals. Therefore, we do not understand the algorithm that our national telecom regulator and FBR use to impose smartphone taxes. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator on any other smartphone if you like to determine the PTA tax.

