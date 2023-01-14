New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, & 8T+ 5G (Jan 2023)

Advertisement

The Federal Board of Revenue is responsible for setting taxes on smartphones and collecting them. Our national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority provides suggestions and implements the taxes. In recent times, we have covered the PTA taxes on a number of smartphones and we are back with yet another list of taxes, this time on OnePlus 8 series. The smartphone series has a classy outlook with quality specifications. The series includes OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, & OnePlus 8T 5G. You would anticipate that the PTA taxes on these phones would be exorbitant as we have seen on other flagship devices such as the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S22. Fortunately, this is not the case and taxes are comparatively low as evident in the below-mentioned table.

Advertisement

New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, & OnePlus 8T 5G

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus 8 65047 112517 OnePlus 8 Pro 44180 55168 OnePlus 8T 58755 96641 OnePlus 8T+ 5G 62350 99438

We are unable to comprehend the formula that the FBR and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) employ to levy smartphone taxes. Because it is odd that certain expensive smartphones are taxed much more than their competitors. In addition, you can utilize our PTA Tax Calculator on any other smartphone if you like to calculate the PTA tax.

Check out? New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 9, 9R, 9 Pro, &; 9RT 5G (Jan 2023 Updated)