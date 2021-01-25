The smartphone companies have slowly moved away from compact flagships. Only, Apple managed to deliver a small yet powerful handset in 2020 – the iPhone 12 mini. However, some latest reports claim that Sony is also working on a new Xperia compact smartphone.

New Sony Xperia Compact First Renders Leak

According to info from OnLeaks, Sony is planning to launch a compact smartphone which will be a member of the premium Compact line. On the other hand, a different source from Japan says it may not be a flagship, but rather an entry-level device powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset. Anyways, we get some live images of the phone. Let’s have a look at the pics.

From the images, we can clearly see that it is a tiny device with some key design elements just like the previous Xperia devices. It has a tall screen with a dedicated camera button and a vertical camera setup. Unfortunately, it is not clear whether the phone will come with a waterdrop notch for the selfie cameras.

Anyways, some rumours claim that the phone will have a 5.5” screen. At the back, we see a dual-camera setup and a single LED flash. Moreover, it will have a 3.5 mm audio jack. Currently, the renders suggest that it will be a budget-friendly smartphone rather than those looking for a compact Android flagship.

Sony has not revealed any information regarding this. But we hope to get more about it in the coming days.

