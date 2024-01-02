2024 has just started, and while it might not be as jam-packed as 2023, some exciting new games are coming in January. January kicks off with a bang, bringing back several beloved franchises with fresh entries, some returning after more than a decade. This month looks like it might be one of the busiest for new game releases throughout the year. Here are seven games that you should keep an eye on to start the year:

New Year, New Games: The Hottest Releases in January 2024

1. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18): Ubisoft revives the Prince of Persia series with “The Lost Crown,” returning to its 2D platformer roots. This instalment emphasizes fast-paced movement and combat. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on January 18.

2. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (January 18): A quirky indie game, “Turnip Boy Robs a Bank,” follows up on the hilarity of “Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.” This top-down roguelite shooter lands on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on January 18. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.

3. Another Code Recollection (January 19): Nintendo introduces “Another Code Recollection,” a remake of cult classics “Another Code: Two Memories” and “Another Code — R: A Journey Into Lost Memories.” This 3D remaster arrives on the Switch on January 19. It offers a free demo with progress carrying over to the full game.

4. The Last of Us Part II Remastered (January 19): The highly anticipated “The Last of Us Part II Remastered” enhances the already impressive game with improved visuals, a roguelite mode, director’s commentary, and new unreleased levels for PS5 on January 19. PS4 owners can upgrade for $10.

5. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (January 25): This collection remasters three games from the beloved legal drama visual novel series, adding an Animation Studio mode for player-created scenes. Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 25.

6. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 26): Formerly known as Yakuza, “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth” continues its quirky storytelling and side activities with Ichiban Kasuga and Kiryu. Launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26.

7. Tekken 8 (January 26): The legendary 3D fighting game franchise returns with “Tekken 8,” boasting refined gameplay, a 32-fighter roster, and an introductory single-player mode called Arcade Quest. Arriving on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 26.

More new January 2024 Games

War Hospital (January 11)

Bulletstorm VR (January 18)

Howl (January 23)

Graven (January 23)

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes (January 24)

Enshrouded (January 24)

These games promise excitement and diverse experiences for gamers. Indeed, these games make January a month worth keeping an eye on for new releases.