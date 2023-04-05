Nintendo Boss Teases New Super Mario Game Reveal

Everyone is waiting for the New Super Mario Game Reveal for so long. Recently, Nintendo boss Shigeru Miyamoto has teased when we can expect the next entry in the Super Mario franchise. Let me tell you that it has been about six years since the last highly anticipated Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey launched on Nintendo Switch. All Mario fans have been anxiously waiting to see what might come next from Nintendo. The good piece of information for all the fans is that the reveal could end up happening at a forthcoming Direct.
New Super Mario Game Reveal Is Expected Soon
Miyamoto was recently asked in an interview about when the next Super Mario game might be announced as the work on The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finished. Nintendo’s boss didn’t give a specific answer to that question, however, he teased that a reveal is something that will happen at a future Direct presentation from Nintendo. Miyamoto stated with a big smile:
“Well, all I can say is please stay tuned for future Nintendo Directs,”
It seems quite clear that he gave a bit of a straightforward answer to the question. Nintendo seems to plan something regarding the reveal of the next Super Mario game relatively soon. However, we still are not sure as time will tell if this ends up being the case or not. As Nintendo doesn’t have many first-party titles lined up after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we can expect a time for a new Mario game.
Miyamoto told Variety to stay tuned to future Nintendo Directs for news on new Mario games! pic.twitter.com/tiWniAuArH
— Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 4, 2023
According to the latest reports, Illumination Entertainment’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is going to hit the theaters on a coming day on April 5th. It will release physically this June.
Also Read: Here’s How To Charge Your iPhone Using Friend’s Samsung Phone – PhoneWorld