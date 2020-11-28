Sadly, the phone is not coming this year. Earlier we reported that the company is going to launch three of its smartphones including Nokia 9.3 PureView by the end of this year. However now, Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G Reportedly Delayed until Next Year. The phone has been in rumours from the past some months.

According to some latest reports, the coming Nokia flagship device will launch in the first half of 2021. But don’t be sad, coming next year means the phone will come with some advanced features.

First of all, the Nokia 9.3 5G will launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chipset. The new chipset will launch at the beginning of December. Moreover, the first phone with this chipset will launch in mid-January. It will have a 120Hz OLED panel and 108MP main camera with Zeiss optics.

Unfortunately, we do not know the other specs of the phone. But hopefully, we will get more information about it very soon.

On the other hand, two other Nokia devices, Nokia 6.3 and Nokia 7.3, are going to launch very soon. The Nokia 7.3 5G will come with the Snapdragon 690 chipset. Also, it will have a 48MP quad-camera on the back. On the other hand, Nokia 6.3 will be a budget-friendly phone. It will come with LTE connectivity instead of 5G capability.

