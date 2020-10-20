



HMD Global has launched two Nokia feature phones with 4G capability earlier this month in China. Now, the company has started to expand its availability to the rest of the world. First of all, it will hit the Indian market and soon we will get it in Pakistan also.

Two new Nokia Feature Phones Go Global with 4G

Nokia 215 and Nokia 225, both support 4G connectivity and work in VoLTE networks. Both comes with FM Radio, durable battery and in affordable budget. The Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G comes with T9 keyboards, LED flashlight and even microSD slots for storage.

The Nokia 225 4G comes with a camera on the back. It has 1,150 mAh battery is bound to last a very long time, considering how power-efficient these featurephones normally are.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Nokia 215 4G will cost around $40. Moreover, it will be available in Cyan Green or Black colours. On the other hand, the Nokia 225 4G is a bit more expensive. It will cost around $47. It will come in Classic Blue, Metallic Sand, or Black colour option.

