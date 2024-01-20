Nokia Phone Maker, HMD Is Tipped To Launch Its Own Smartphone

HMD Global is a Finnish company famous for producing Nokia-branded smartphones. In a recent development, it has revealed plans to launch its own series of mobile devices. On Monday, HMD Global CEO Jean-Francois Baril announced on Linkedin that the firm will be expanding its portfolio with a new HMD brand. It will co-exist alongside its Nokia phones. Moreover, users will see collaborations with “exciting new partners” that have yet to be disclosed. Recently, a new leak surfaced online giving us a sneak peek of the first HMD-branded smartphone.

HMD Global CEO stated:

“It has been a great journey as ‘HMD – the home of Nokia phones’ – an exclusive position we have held for the past six years. Now we are ready for the next step on our journey – to enter the market independently as a force to create a new world for telecommunications focused on consumer needs.”

HMD To Launch Its First Own Smartphone

Last year, two model numbers: N159V and TA-158 surfaced on the IMEI database. They were anticipated to be the upcoming Nokia Phones. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The latest leaked renders appear to be of model number N159V. One of them would be the first HMD-branded phone. Let’s have a look at the render: