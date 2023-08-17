Nokia-Oppo Patent Battle May Delay OnePlus Open Launch

With the OnePlus Open just around the corner, OPPO will surely want to settle these court matters for a hurdle-free launch of the new flagship phone. On the other hand, the company has been quiet about the Open after confirming the phone’s name on X during the launch of new Samsung foldable phones. So, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation from the company. However, I think that an early October launch for the OnePlus Open seems more likely as August is mostly out of the way and September is the iPhone launch month. So, let’s wait and see.