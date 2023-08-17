Nokia-Oppo Patent Battle May Delay OnePlus Open Launch
The OnePlus Open seems to have a bit of very bad luck as far as its launch is concerned. The highly anticipated flagship OnePlus Phone was previously expected to launch in August. After that, it got delayed because of a last-minute screen replacement issue. Reports came in that the company is switching out BOE panels for Samsung displays. However, that may not be the only cause of the extended delay in the OnePlus Open launch.
OnePlus Open Launch Delayed Once Again
According to a tipster, the OnePlus Open is postponed till late September or early October. It is not just owing to the screen issue but also because of OPPO’s ongoing patent dispute with Nokia. Now, let’s discuss Nokia-Oppo Patent Battle. Both companies have pledged in litigation since 2021 after the terms of a licensing agreement between Nokia and OPPO could not be resurrected. OPPO has to suspend sales for its own phones as well as OnePlus devices in Germany due to this reason. Last month, Nokia even won a judgment in its favor against OPPO in India for the same parent breach case. The Chinese phone maker was summoned to furnish a licensing fee payment for the Nokia phones sold in India.