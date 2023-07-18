Nothing Phone 2 Gets A Massive Update With Several Camera Improvements

There are still some countries where Nothing Phone 2 is yet to launch. However, the amazing part is that the company has recently rolled out the smartphone’s first software update. The Nothing Phone’s update is quite massive including new features, plenty of improvements, and several bug fixes. In addition to that, there are also design-related features that have been added even though this update seems to be mainly focussed on the phone’s cameras. Let’s dig into it.

Nothing Phone 2 Update Brings Several Changes

Let me tell you that the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update is an over-the-air (OTA) update of 105MB in size. If we talk about the new features, the company first states in its changelog that its Glyph Composer is now finally available on the Google Play Store. This composer lets users create and record new ringtones. In addition to that, there is a design feature named Glyph Progress bar for the Uber app. The point worth mentioning here is that the indicators on the rear panel of the handset will be now used as a progress bar to predict the time taken for an incoming Uber ride to arrive.

Other than design-related features, there are now new widgets. You can add them to the lock screen using the always-on display (AOD). In addition to that, Quick Settings widgets/tiles can also be added to the home or lock screen. The update comes with new and reworked ringtones and notification sounds from the Nothing Phone 1. These ringtones/sounds suit the more segmented layout of the Glyph lighting system of the Phone 2. There is also a one-handed mode now.

The Nothing OS 2.0.1 update also comes with many camera-related improvements to the Nothing Phone 2. The camera’s Portrait mode will now support 2x zoom for close-up shots. After the update, Motion capture will be supported in the 50-megapixel high-resolution camera mode. Moreover, HDR is tipped to work more effectively. The company has improved the clarity of photos captured between 4x and 10x zoom with this update. The camera’s performance is expected to be quite better when used with third-party apps. Changelog also suggests that the videos are tipped to offer better stabilization among other improvements.

Carl Pei’s company has also worked on the battery life and charging performance including tweaks to wireless charging and Battery share. Quick Settings bugs have been fixed and the same applies to the NFC system. There’s no doubt improved network stability among other general bug fixes with the highly anticipated Nothing OS 2.0.1 update.

