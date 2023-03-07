Nothing Phone (2) Is Tipped To Be Much Stronger But Still Weaker Than Other Flagships

Advertisement

Nothing always wants to play with the big boys while still keeping costs down. It has always been the criterion of the company. Recent reports claim that Nothing would most probably power its upcoming highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip instead of this year’s latest Qualcomm chipset powering other flagship phones. A recent post from a Qualcomm executive has let it slip that the next Nothing Phone would run on the company’s 2022 chip instead of the one shipping with 2023’s current flagships.

Nothing Phone (2) Is Expected to Be Powered By Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset

If these reports came out to be true then it would leave the phone much stronger than the Nothing Phone (1), which was powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+, however, it still wouldn’t bring Nothing Phone 2 up to par with more premium Android Phones of 2023.

Last week, the company officially announced that it is going to offer a Snapdragon 8 series chip in its next flagship phone. It prompted speculation that the Nothing phone would leave the mid-range category to compete with 2023 flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, according to a few reports, the phone’s processor would be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the same one that shipped with last summer’s OnePlus 10T and Samsung fourth-generation foldable phones.

It’s not hard to believe at all. I had already shared that it’s the strategy of the company similar to what it practiced in Carl Pei’s former company, OnePlus. When OnePlus first launched in 2014, the first few generations of the OnePlus flagship phones sported last-gen off-the-shelf Qualcomm chips on the inside.

The point worth mentioning here is that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is still relevant in 2023. It is running inside Samsung’s foldable phones, even though some of the most expensive devices on the market. No doubt, it would be a massive upgrade for the Nothing Phone (2), as its predecessor launched with a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+. The question here arises how the company keeps the cost down on its next device? Let me tell you that the Nothing Phone (1) Price was under $500.

