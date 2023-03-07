Google Play Now Warns Users If An App Has Any Issues

Advertisement

Everyone just gets bored and pissed off when they download any app or game, as the reviews seem pretty much glowing, however, the app barely works on their smartphones. Many of us would have experienced this. Isn’t it? No doubt, it would be super-helpful for all of us if there was some sort of feature that warns us ahead of time. Well, the good piece of news is that Google has introduced exactly this type of feature now. Google Play will let its users know if an app has issues.

Advertisement

Google Play Introduces A New Feature For its Users

With the announcement of this new feature, a large number of users on a global level have been shouting out to Google Play for saving them some some megabytes and priceless time with a warning. This new Google Play feature basically lets them know if an app is expected to run properly or not. However, the point notable here is that the warning is related to data from “users on a similar device”.

Let me tell you that the way the warning is set up feels quite authentic. Reports claim that the data is sourced from smartphones which are comparatively similar to the one that the user in question has.

The point worth mentioning here is that the feature is part of a plan from the Big G that was presented last year. The app is reportedly set to gauge app performance up to a threshold of 8% per specific configuration.

Advertisement

It means that if an app starts misbehaving for 8% (or more) of users with a similar configuration, the warning will pop up for all the people who are looking at it from a smartphone with hardware of the same caliber. However, let me tell you that the newly announced feature has another side too. Do you wanna know? It is a healthy form of public shaming, as the app developers will have access to the data described above. If they will start getting feedback from users from a given hardware group, developers will be able to make an informed decision about dedicating resources to fix the issues. However, this seems a great step forward toward clarity on the Play Store, so we just can’t wait for a wider rollout.

Also Read: Next Fortnite Season Is Tipped To Have An FPS Mode – (phoneworld.com.pk)