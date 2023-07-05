After months of rumours, OnePlus has confirmed that it’s finally ready to enter the foldable market, with its first folding phone. Some reports are claiming that the company is working on two devices. One device will launch in 2023, likely a larger book-style folding phone. In this article, we will discuss the expected release date, price, specs and rumours of the OnePlus Fold. Let’s have a look.

OnePlus Fold: Release Date, Price, Specs, Rumors and More

Release Date of the OnePlus foldable phone:

OnePlus has confirmed that it is working on its foldable smartphone. The phone will launch in the second half of 2023. The announcement came at the MWC 2023 trade show, where the company also unveiled a OnePlus 11 Concept phone with glowing liquid cooling technology. The company also hinted at the first foldable is launching sometime in Q3 2023 – i.e. July to September.

OnePlus Fold Expected Price:

Unfortunately, we are not sure about the exact price of the foldable phone from OnePlus. But for sure, it will be a high-end and expensive device. We should expect it to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and likely comfortably cost $1,500/£1,500+.

Will the OnePlus foldable be a book or a flip?

One thing OnePlus hasn’t confirmed is whether it’s first foldable will adopt the book-style form factor of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, or the clamshell shape of the Z Flip 4, though leakers are confident that it will be the former.

The company seems to be at least considering both, because it has trademarked names for them in China: OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip. That obviously suggests that the two phones are coming in different form factors.

OnePlus Foldable Phone’s Specs

Most of the rumours have claimed that it will be a book-style large phone with a premium design and vegan leather finish. The phone features a triple camera with a periscope zoom and a flash sitting just outside that. The trademark OnePlus alert slider is also featured along one edge.

Moreover, it will be taller and thinner than the Oppo Find N2, with a totally different camera design. Additionally, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It will apparently pack 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The main display is apparently a 7.8in AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The outer display will be 6.3 inches with a 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 4800mAh battery with 67W wired charging. As for cameras, there will be a 48Mp main camera, 48Mp ultrawide, and 64Mp telephoto. There should also be a 32Mp selfie camera on the phone and a 20Mp one built into the internal display’s top-left corner.

