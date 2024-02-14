Nothing Phone 2A Launch Date Is Set To Be March 5

Nothing Phones have always been popular due to their unique appearance. Now, the company is gearing up to launch another member of the Nothing family. Nothing Phone 2a has been in the pipeline of rumors for many months. However, the good piece of news is that the company has confirmed its launch date. The wait for the highly anticipated Nothing handset is going to be over soon on March 5. The company will release the Phone 2A next month, however, there’s a catch. The smartphone will be available in the US as part of a “Developer Program” rather than a widespread, official launch.

Nothing Phone 2A Launch Confirmed!

Nothing confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Phone 2A. However, there have been no official words regarding specs, images, or pricing of the smartphone yet. According to the company, the launch event will take place at 11:30 AM GMT (6:30 AM ET). We will hopefully get more details about the Nothing’s Developer Program next month. However, it seems as if Nothing is going to take a similar release approach as that of the original Phone 1. For all those unaware, Phone 1 came to the US as part of a “Beta Membership” that witnessed interested customers pay $299 to “test” the phone. On the other hand, last year’s Phone 2 got a more official US launch. Reports claim that no carrier sold it directly. Even though it wasn’t certified to work on Verizon, but was fully compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T.