Can Nothing Phone 2 Reach iPhone’s Innovation & Beat it in Design & Popularity?

The Nothing Phone 1 that was launched last year made headlines primarily because of two reasons. One the cliche attached to its name and second its unique scintillating design. The glyph interface amused many smartphone lovers around the globe. Consequently, the Nothing Phone 1 made headlines in different markets including western ones that we don’t normally see from a new company.

After its success, the company has now launched the second version of the smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. The new smartphone arrives with some great improvements including changes in the glyph interface.

The Phone 2 has a unique design with a transparent Gorilla Glass back, showcasing internal components like the magnetic charging coil and power cables, forming cool shapes like an elephant. It features an LED Glyph interface with 11 lights and gradient effects. The Phone 1 had continuous LED strips, but the Phone 2’s LEDs are broken up into six parts. With Nothing OS 2.0, you can create custom Glyph ringtones. If you want more control over flashy lights, consider upgrading, or use the Glyph Composer app on the Phone 1 for similar functionality.

These are impressive little upgrades that many smartphone users love. You won’t see this type of design in other smartphones, which is certainly the USP (unique selling point) of Nothing Phones.

We can’t be sure that Nothing Phone 2 will take the place of iPhone or beat it in popularity in the near future. However, if Nothing continues to manufacture such innovative smartphones, we might see a turn in tides in the later years. As we know every rise has a fall and some innovations can lead to glory.

Tell us your views about the prospects of Nothing company in the comment section!

