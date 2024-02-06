Nothing Phone 2a: What’s Changed?

Nothing Phones 1 and 2 made headlines when they were released because of their unique appearance. Now, the Nothing Phone 2a is about to launch in the near future, and you will be shocked to know that it may not include a Glyph interface. We learned about this after an apparent official press image of the device surfaced on the web. The main camera also appears to be placed in the right spot this time, unlike previously leaked hands-on images.

The iconic Glyph interface was surely one of the major reasons behind the popularity of the Nothing Phone. So, we will have to see what Nothing will offer to replace it. Besides, it is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming Nothing phone will still keep a transparent appearance.

Moreover, the Nothing Phone 2a is going to be a budget phone so it may lack a wireless charging coil.

Nothing Phone 2a Expected Specs:

According to the leaks, the phone is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is expected to be equipped with the Dimensity 7200 chipset. In terms of memory options, the phone may arrive with two configurations: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. On the back side, Phone 2a is expected to house a couple of 50MP cameras.