Rumors are buzzing that Nothing, the tech company, is gearing up to release a brand-new mid-range phone called the Nothing Phone (2a) in the first quarter of 2024. The anticipation is building, especially since Nothing’s CEO, Carl Pei, has officially confirmed the arrival of this exciting new smartphone. It seems like we won’t have to wait too long before the Nothing Phone (2a) is revealed to the world.

There’s a lot of speculation about when the Nothing Phone (2a) will make its debut. Some sources suggest it might happen at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2024 technology exhibition scheduled for the end of February. With Carl Pei already sharing the first teaser for the phone, more teasers will likely follow in the days leading up to the expected February launch.

Expected Technical Specs of Nothing Phone (2a)

A 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ 120Hz display, a Dimensity 7200 chipset, and a 4,920mAh battery that potentially supports 45W rapid charging may be included in the Nothing Phone (2a). As previously stated, the device could potentially include a maximum of 256 GB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. The device will operate on Android 14, based on Nothing OS 2.5.

The Nothing Phone (2a) will feature a front-facing Sony IMX615 camera with 32 megapixels. Its rear camera configuration will consist of a Samsung S5KGN9 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS capability and a Samsung S5KJN1 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Additionally, a dual-speaker system, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a novel three-part glyph interface on the rear are anticipated.

A recent leak spilled the beans on what we can expect from the Nothing Phone (2a). It’s said to come in two configurations: one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and another with a more powerful 12 GB of RAM and a spacious 256 GB of storage. The starting price is rumored to be $400, and the phone might be available in two stylish color options—white and black. Let’s take a peek at the rumored specs of this eagerly anticipated device.

