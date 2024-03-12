Nothing Phones Now Allow Users To Record Calls Discreetly
Nothing, the innovative tech company founded by Carl Pei keeps on bringing amazing features for its users. Recently, the company announced the addition of a new feature to let users record phone calls discreetly. The good part is that users will be able to do so without alerting other participants on the call. Carl Pei revealed this feature on X. He stated that users of Nothing phones, including owners of Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, or the newly launched Phone 2a, can now use the all-new discreet call recording feature via the new recorder widget integrated into Nothing’s phones.
Nothing Phones Get An Amazing Call Recording Feature
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!