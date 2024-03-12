Nothing Phones Now Allow Users To Record Calls Discreetly

One noteworthy thing is that the legality of recording in the U.S. depends on your state’s consent laws. Most of the states act under a one-person consent law. It means it is legal to record conversations without making the other party cognizant. On the other hand, 11 states act under the two-person consent ruling. In that case, both parties need to approve the call being recorded. These states are California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington.

According to Carl Pei, the company introduced this feature due to numerous requests. The feature is to protect users from unwanted scenarios. Mr. Pei stated:

“Usually to protect themselves against bad players.”

In addition to the discreet call recording feature, Nothing is also working on updating the notifications panel on their phones. There has been no particular information provided regarding the changes. However, we hope to see new changes that could soon improve user experience on Nothing devices.

Nothing also launched its highly anticipated Phone 2a smartphone recently at an affordable price. It is the brand’s most affordable 5G phone and will cost you Rs 23,999. Sources claim that the first sale of the phone will take place on March 12. So, brace yourselves as you can buy it via Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, along with other retail outlets.