Nothing Phones Now Allow Users To Record Calls Discreetly

Nothing, the innovative tech company founded by Carl Pei keeps on bringing amazing features for its users. Recently, the company announced the addition of a new feature to let users record phone calls discreetly. The good part is that users will be able to do so without alerting other participants on the call. Carl Pei revealed this feature on X. He stated that users of Nothing phones, including owners of Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, or the newly launched Phone 2a, can now use the all-new discreet call recording feature via the new recorder widget integrated into Nothing’s phones.

Nothing Phones Get An Amazing Call Recording Feature

One noteworthy thing is that the legality of recording in the U.S. depends on your state’s consent laws. Most of the states act under a one-person consent law. It means it is legal to record conversations without making the other party cognizant. On the other hand, 11 states act under the two-person consent ruling. In that case, both parties need to approve the call being recorded. These states are California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington.

According to Carl Pei, the company introduced this feature due to numerous requests. The feature is to protect users from unwanted scenarios. Mr. Pei stated:

“Usually to protect themselves against bad players.”

In addition to the discreet call recording feature, Nothing is also working on updating the notifications panel on their phones. There has been no particular information provided regarding the changes. However, we hope to see new changes that could soon improve user experience on Nothing devices.

Nothing also launched its highly anticipated Phone 2a smartphone recently at an affordable price. It is the brand’s most affordable 5G phone and will cost you Rs 23,999. Sources claim that the first sale of the phone will take place on March 12. So, brace yourselves as you can buy it via Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, along with other retail outlets.

